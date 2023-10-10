Shake Shack to replace M Shack at St. Johns Town Center next year

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shake Shack, a New York-based burger chain, is coming to Jacksonville next year, News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record reported.

Shake Shack will fill the space currently occupied by M Shack at the St. Johns Town Center. Jax Daily Record said M Shack’s 10-year lease expires in March 2024.

Shake Shack, a public company, says it serves “elevated versions” of made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, housemade lemonades, beer, wine and more.

There are currently 21 Shake Shacks in Florida and the closest one is in Orlando.

M Shack owner Chef Matthew Medure said the remaining M Shack at Nocatee “has a long life ahead” and the company will add new concepts to it, “including an expanded ice cream/shake program and reinventing approximately 50% of the full menu,” JDR reported.

