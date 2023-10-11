Man making threats barricades himself in Downtown building causing police stand off

JACSKONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody several hours after he walked into a closing building and started making threats Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had West Adams Street blocked off, and Hogan Street to North Pearl Street was closed.

JSO said the man came into the building around 6 p.m. as a cleaning crew was working and started making threats toward them.

He then, according to JSO, locked himself in the building and wouldn’t come out.

The officer worked for hours to negotiate and de-escalate the situation. It’s unclear of the man’s motive.

Police said they had reason to believe that he was unarmed.

No one was harmed, including the man.

News4JAX spoke with Attorney Gene Nichols who works in a building that was in the center of the threat.

He said an individual made his way past a security door and then made threats to the people inside the building.

Everyone in his law office was safe.

Roads will remain blocked for another hour.

Police are investigating and interviewing the man.