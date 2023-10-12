TELL US: How would you prefer your tax dollars be spent — funding more prisons or funding programs to help individuals?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the United States spends $81 billion a year on mass incarceration. These dollars go to staffing the jails and meeting the basic needs of the more than two million Americans incarcerated.

But, when they leave prison or jail and return to society, the support systems designed to help them are complicated. Most programs to help with reentry into the outside world come from non-profit organizations or ones that have small budgets.

