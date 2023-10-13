83º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Husband of woman seen wandering barefoot in Glynn County found dead in home; police investigating

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Glynn County, St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brunswick
Glynn County Police (File Photo)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the death of a 66-year-old man after he was found dead on Thursday inside a home near St. Simons Island.

According to police, officers got a call in reference to a welfare check on an elderly woman who was seen wandering barefoot in the area of Frederica Road and Sylvan Drive. Officers tracked down the 67-year-old woman at a Glynn County Fire Rescue Station after a concerned citizen took her there. The woman appeared uninjured, police said.

When officers took her back to her home on Shore Rush Drive, police said they found her husband Lawrence Sullivan, 66, dead inside.

Glynn County Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigators, and the Glynn County Coroner’s Office responded to help with the investigation.

The woman was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick where she is being treated and evaluated. Sullivan was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Police said the cause and manner of death were unknown as of Friday.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter