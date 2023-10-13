81º
Jacksonville University, NEFAS to host solar eclipse viewing party at Amphitheater Saturday

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

A man wears special glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse in Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University and the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society (NEFAS) are inviting the community to a viewing of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday afternoon.

Weather permitting, the eclipse viewing party will take place at the Jacksonville University Amphitheater from noon to 3 p.m.

Solar telescopes will be available to the public to view the partial solar eclipse.

People can enter the campus at the Merrill Road traffic circle and continue straight down the hill to the viewing location.

Check the map below.

Partial solar eclipse viewing party (Jacksonville University)

