Jacksonville University, NEFAS to host solar eclipse viewing party at Amphitheater Saturday

(Frank Augstein, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man wears special glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse in Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University and the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society (NEFAS) are inviting the community to a viewing of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday afternoon.

Weather permitting, the eclipse viewing party will take place at the Jacksonville University Amphitheater from noon to 3 p.m.

Solar telescopes will be available to the public to view the partial solar eclipse.

People can enter the campus at the Merrill Road traffic circle and continue straight down the hill to the viewing location.

Check the map below.