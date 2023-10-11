Grab your glasses! UNF to host solar eclipse viewing party Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida Physics Department and Astronomy Club invites the community to a free viewing of the partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

This Saturday, Oct. 14, it will be possible to see a partial annular solar eclipse over north Florida and Southern Georgia. The moon will pass partially in front of the sun which will obscure 52% of the sun viewed from Jacksonville.

The UNF viewing party will go from noon to 2 p.m. at the UNF Green, adjacent to the Fine Arts Center.

UNF said they will offer a limited amount of safe solar viewing glasses and encourage attendees to bring their own, if possible.

Apart from hosting the viewing of the eclipse through glasses and telescopes, the UNF party will also provide photography opportunities with a chance to submit it to the UNF Physics Photo Contest by Oct. 20. Moreover, the public will be able to learn fun facts about the sun and eclipses. They will also have the opportunity to make eclipse art.

Free parking will be available in the Fine Arts Center Garage, Building 44. Other parking options include Lot 1, the surface lot surrounding Parking Garage 33, and Lot 2, in front of the Carpenter Library.