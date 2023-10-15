73º
Man found dead with gunshot wound after crashing into a well-pump house in Glynn County

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who crashed into a well-pump house and was found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Police said Andrew Haverlin, the only occupant of the vehicle, struck a well-pump house and tree in a private residential yard located at Buck Swamp Road and Myers Hill Road.

In addition to any injuries that he possibly sustained in the crash, police said Haverlin also had a gunshot wound.

Haverlin died at the scene.

Police said they found several loaded firearms inside the vehicle as well.

Authorities are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information about this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number at 912-554-3645.

