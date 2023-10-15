Why hand-washing is important for your health

October 15 marks Global Handwashing Day, making it a good time to go over proper hand hygiene.

“Knowing how to wash your hands properly is important because it contributes to stopping the spread of germs, which cause certain diseases and illnesses,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic.

The steps to washing your hands are simple.

Dr. Vyas said you first want to wet your hands with clean, running water and then lather up with a good amount of soap.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds, and don’t forget about your wrists, the back of your hands, between the fingers and under your fingernails.

When you’re done, rinse off your hands and dry them well.

You’ll increase the risk of transmitting bacteria if you leave your hands wet.

To recap, she said there are three things to remember.

“Make sure to wash your hands often, make sure to wash your hands long enough for the soap to do its job and make sure to dry your hands well,” Dr. Vyas said.

Using traditional soap and water is the most effective way to clean your hands.

But Dr. Vyas said you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.