1 killed in 3 shootings in Jacksonville in just over 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were wounded in three separate shootings in just over 24 hours in Jacksonville, according to police.

The first shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Jasper Avenue.

A man in his 20s or 30s was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his “upper extremities,” according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, and investigators are still working to determine how the shooting occurred.

The second shooting involved what police described as a “domestic altercation” between family members in the Turtle Creek neighborhood. The man who was shot died at the scene. Police would not share the relationship between the shooter and the man who was killed.

The third shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday -- a little over 24 hours after the first shooting.

Police said the victim was riding his bicycle on Norwood Avenue when two unknown people approached him on foot and tried to rob him.

The bicyclist was shot once in the leg. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact CrimeStoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.