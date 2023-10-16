JFRD: One person found dead in Turtle Creek neighborhood

JSO on scene of a death investigation in the Turtle Creek neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after being found in the Turtle Creek neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also on scene investigating the death.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene at Magic Cove Lane and Poydras Lane West, according to JFRD.

The scene was blocked off due to the investigation but has since been cleared.

It is unclear how the person died or what led to the incident. Police plan to hold a briefing soon to provide more details on this incident.

This is a developing story.