Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K-9s get new bullet and stab protective vests

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – K-9s Holmes and Nitro are wearing some new body armor while on the job in Flagler County. The Sheriff’s Deputy K-9s received a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. Both K-9s were given vests embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The charity was established in 2009 and has a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.

We want to say that we think Holmes and Nitro look pretty regal in their new vests and we also want to thank them for their service.