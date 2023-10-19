Woman arrested in connection with shooting that left a man dead, another critically injured in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after police said she shot two men in Northwest Jacksonville, leaving one man dead and another one critically injured.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Iris Williams is being accused of shooting the two men on Abelia Road located in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

JSO said one man was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot and the other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

After conducting their investigation, police arrested Williams, and she is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.