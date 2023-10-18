Double shooting inside Jacksonville home leaves man dead, another critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was killed and another man was critically injured following an early morning shooting inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers showed up at the scene in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday and found two people had been shot in a home on Abelia Road.

JSO said one man was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot and the other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victims are between the ages of 35 and 50 years old.

JSO said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people who knew each other and detectives are interviewing those who were there when the gunfire erupted.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.