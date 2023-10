Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, zoo officials and other city leaders ceremonially break ground on new features at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens broke ground Friday on Manatee River, a gift from J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver, and the new VyStar SkyScape.

The momentous occasion marks the start of construction for the two transformational projects.

Mayor Donna Deegan, zoo officials and the president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union spoke at the ceremony.

The Jacksonville Zoo's manatee mascot and city of Jacksonville mascot Sea Cowford were at the groundbreaking on Friday. (WJXT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.