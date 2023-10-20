Jana Angel & local principal fly high with Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Ready to hear about the ultimate field trip?

This week a local educator took to the skies alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The nationally recognized precision flight team tours the country sharing “the magic of flight” with thousands of viewers each year.

Out of thousands watching, a fortunate few can experience the G force-filled flight as a passenger.

Lakeside Junior High School Principal Dustin James was one of those lucky few to be chosen to climb into the cockpit of the No. 7 Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet earlier this week and experience a day with “The Blues.”

River City Live host Jana Angel and James shared the day together, hanging tough through barrel rolls, inverted, loops, and many other maneuvers you can see for yourself this weekend!

If you want to catch The Blue Angels in action, don’t miss the Sea and Sky Air Show from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.