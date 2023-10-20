New Flagler College campaign will invest $100 million to innovate and preserve campus

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flagler College launched its first-ever comprehensive campaign that will invest $100 million to help grow its programs, give more support to students and faculty, and preserve its history.

At a Grand Gala Thursday, President John Delaney announced the campaign, named Flagler Forward, that seeks to raise $65 million in private philanthropy to continue growing their programs and ensure the resources needed to preserve and innovate their campus.

Flagler College President John A. Delaney (Flagler College)

Also, the Chairman of Flagler’s Board of Trustees, Ambassador John Rood said there will be a $35 million investment from the state of Florida for the restoration and preservation of the former Hotel Ponce de Leon, which is a National Historic Landmark.

“We thank these government officials not only for their support in restoring the building we stand in right now but for fueling our commitment to transformational education,” Rood said.

Combined, the Flagler Forward campaign and state funding represent a $100 million investment in Flagler College.

“Our vision for moving forward encompasses not only the growth of our institution but also the advancement of our people, the enhancement of our programs, and the transformation of our places,” Delaney said.

The campaign will provide more scholarship opportunities for students and will establish 10 newly endowed faculty positions. It will also expand research grants and teaching excellence awards for faculty. The funding will also go to new learning programs, international programming, such as study abroad, and undergraduate research opportunities.

Lastly, the Flagler Forward campaign will help restore and protect the college’s historic spaces while creating new spaces like the Brown Innovation Center, the Deagan Archaeology Lab, and the Learning Resource Center.

To learn more about Flagler Forward visit www.flagler.edu/flaglerforward.