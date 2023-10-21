‘We cannot afford to lose any more family’: Hundreds gather at Jacksonville City Hall to show support for Palestine

People gathered at Jacksonville City Hall to take a stance in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of people gathered at Jacksonville City Hall Saturday to show their support for Palestine amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

“We’re here to raise attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as the rates and mass killings happening in the West Bank,” event organizer Sara Mahmoud said.

Mahmoud said Saturday’s march was to demand an end to the U.S. aid to Israel, and they are also asking for an immediate ceasefire.

“We cannot afford to lose any more family members,” Mahmoud said.

According to Mahmoud, this time they decided to gather at City Hall to show their rejection toward the resolution that Jacksonville councilmembers approved in support of Israel earlier this month.

“It’s not only racist, but it’s biased,” Mahmoud said. “We’re here to raise attention to that and demand that city council walks back on the dehumanization of Palestinians.”

Saturday’s march featured speakers from the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, Palestinians themselves, and non-Palestinians “who understand that this is a cause for anybody who seeks justice,” according to Mahmoud.

“I’m able to find hope by coming out and seeing all the people who come out consistently to demand an end to this.”