Parking, events & more: What you need to know for Florida-Georgia weekend

Whether it's cooking or decorating, these fans do not become complacent -- because bragging rights are always on the line at Florida-Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida-Georgia weekend has arrived with the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs facing off Saturday at EverBank Stadium.

This time around, the Gators are the home team, making it the “Florida-Georgia” game.

With some help from the city, we’ve got the info you need to know if you’re planning to take part in the festivities.

RV City

One of the most iconic parts of the Florida vs. Georgia tradition is the tailgating, highlighted by the annual RV City.

Spots are already sold out, and entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s why Jacksonville residents saw a line of RVs waiting to get into the lot over the weekend.

If you’re planning to take part in RV City, it’s important to remember, there are no electric or water hook-ups and all campers must exit RV City by noon on Sunday.

Events

The week is full of activities for fans, including the Hall of Fame ceremony at 12 p.m. Friday in the East Club at EverBank Stadium.

This year’s Florida inductees are Cornerback Joe Haden and running back Earnest Graham Jr. For Georgia, inductees are wide receiver Terrence Edwards and former Georgia Coach Mark Richt.

Friday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Florida-Georgia fall exhibition baseball game will be played at 121 Financial Ballpark with a 90s Afterparty Concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Young MC, and Tone Loc following the game. A fireworks display will end the night.

The Florida-Georgia Fan Fare and Welcome Center presented by Publix Super Markets at the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place will be open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Parking, entry

Stadium parking lots will open Saturday at 8 a.m. All stadium parking lots are pre-sold and fans are encouraged to have their parking hangtag displayed as they approach the stadium.

The fairgrounds lot is also sold out, but there are still some private lots with parking available.

Private Lots Include:

Tailgaters Parking: 225 Talleyrand Ave.

Combat Kitchen: 1612 East Beaver St.

Competition Garage Doors Parking: On the corner of Victoria Street and Church Street

Old Cypress Game Day Parking: 1746 East Adams St.

Gates to EverBank Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to EverBank Stadium. All available gates will have magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying clear bags, cell phones and keys in their pockets.

After entering, fans will then proceed to the new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.

Transportation

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will be providing the Gameday Xpress for the Florida-Georgia football game and will operate shuttle services from various locations throughout the city.

The service will run from 12:30 p.m. until one hour after the game.

Find out more information at jtafla.com.

Safety

The city of Jacksonville will host six Information & First Aid Zones presented by UF Health on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 30 minutes post-football game.

The Information & First Aid Zones presented by UF Health provide an area where fans visiting the Sports Complex can find free assistance ranging from basic medical help, first aid, cell phone chargers, transportation information, directions, water and more.

These Zones are about making the Florida-Georgia experience as enjoyable and safe as possible.

Fans who request assistance at the zones for themselves or their friends will not be subject to any legal action on alcohol issues.

The Information & First Aid Zones presented by UF Health will be at the following locations:

Lot P – Veterans Memorial Wall

Lot X – Service Road entrance

Babe Ruth Statue

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, corner of APR & Duval Street t

Lot E – Outside of RV City

Met Park – In front of the main gate

All event information related to public safety, road closures and traffic can be found on JSO’s website at jaxsheriff.org. For live gameday traffic updates, passengers are encouraged to follow JSO on X (Twitter) @JSOPIO.

History

This is Jacksonville’s 89th year hosting the rivalry game, which is one of the greatest traditions in college football.

Georgia has won five of the last six meetings, including last year, and this year’s matchup is a bit uneven. The undefeated ‘Dawgs have had a remarkable run at No. 1 this season while Florida is unranked at 5-2.

The Gators are 22-11 vs. Georgia dating back to 1990, but the overall record between the teams depends on who you ask.

Georgia claims 55 total wins, counting one against Florida Agricultural College back in 1904.

For more information about the 2023 Florida-Georgia week and football game, visit FLGAjax.com.