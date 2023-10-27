14-year-old middle school student arrested after deputies say he threatened students, staff with knife

Knife 14-year-old used to threaten other students at middle school in Flagler County, deputies say.

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 14-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student was arrested Friday morning after pulling a knife on students and staff, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to the middle school to assist the ITMS school resource deputy.

The SRD said before school, two girls got into a fight, which was broken up by school staff, and after the fight, a 14-year-old boy pulled a knife from his backpack and raised it above his head in a threatening manner toward other students present.

The teen was quickly and safely taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, deputies said.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy in Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Bringing any weapon to school violates the zero-tolerance policy and you will be arrested.”

The 14-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and exhibition of a weapon on school grounds.

“I remind parents, again, to be the sheriff in your home and to teach your children that violence is never the right answer and to be smart about their actions at school,” Staly said. “If necessary, search your kid’s backpacks when they leave for school. Do your part as a parent to teach your kids and help keep our schools safe.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore commended the ITMS staff for acting quickly and ensuring no one was injured.

“It’s important for our students and families to understand that bringing any type of weapon onto one of our campuses will not be tolerated. Parents entrust us with providing a safe and secure learning environment, and that is a responsibility we do not take lightly,” Moore said. “The majority of students who come to school every day make choices to abide by the rules. We will not let the actions of a few undermine the overall goal of educating our students.”