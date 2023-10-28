WWE Boss Vince McMahon seen using a cane following spinal surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WWE headman Vince McMahon was spotted in public for the first time using a cane to help him walk.
This follows spinal surgery McMahon was reported to have undergone in July. McMahon,78, had been seen other times in recent months with the highly publicized merger between WWE and UFC. But this time he was seen needing a cane to help him walk.
@goingringside
Video circulating of #vincemcmahon with the #undertaker using a cane. Talked to some medical experts about what that means long term @WWE #wrestling #foryou #goingringside♬ original sound - Going Ringside
McMahon was alongside famed wrestler the Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway). They were arriving for the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. The two are likely in the region as WWE’s Crown Jewel event is being held next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
McMahon has made numerous headlines in recent months beyond the surgery and merger as he’s also the subject of a federal investigation.
The Going Ringside podcast reported on the Federal subpoena and search warrant served on McMahon around the same time as his surgery.