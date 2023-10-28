69º
WWE Boss Vince McMahon seen using a cane following spinal surgery

McMahon spotted with famed wrestler Undertaker at boxing match in Saudi Arabia

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

FILE - WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon is shown at the Connecticut Republican Convention in Hartford, Conn., May 21, 2010. Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena McMahon last month, July 2023, according to a regulatory filing. McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent spinal surgery. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (Jessica Hill)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WWE headman Vince McMahon was spotted in public for the first time using a cane to help him walk.

This follows spinal surgery McMahon was reported to have undergone in July. McMahon,78, had been seen other times in recent months with the highly publicized merger between WWE and UFC. But this time he was seen needing a cane to help him walk.

Video circulating of #vincemcmahon with the #undertaker using a cane. Talked to some medical experts about what that means long term @WWE #wrestling #foryou #goingringside

McMahon was alongside famed wrestler the Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway). They were arriving for the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. The two are likely in the region as WWE’s Crown Jewel event is being held next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

McMahon has made numerous headlines in recent months beyond the surgery and merger as he’s also the subject of a federal investigation.

The Going Ringside podcast reported on the Federal subpoena and search warrant served on McMahon around the same time as his surgery.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

