2nd homicide at Westside apartment complex comes days after teen was fatally shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot outside of the Valencia Way Apartments Monday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheirff’s Office said.

According to JSO, when officers arrived at the complex on Labelle Street, formerly known as Eureka Gardens, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound around 1 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting. He died at the scene.

JSO said the man is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old.

JSO is investigating, talking with potential witnesses and reviewing any surveillance footage to learn more about the incident.

No suspected information is available as police are early in the investigation.

Just five days ago, a teen was fatally shot at the complex, marking the first homicide at the apartment this year.

According to JSO, it’s unclear if the shootings are related.

A woman who spoke to News4JAX called the situation “heartbreaking” as another “young adult was killed once again in broad daylight in our city.”

“It happened right across the street from a church, a school. Kids were getting off the school bus and they have to walk past a crime scene because of another senseless act of violence,” the woman said.

She said her heart goes out to the family and urges the community to come together to stop the violence.

“I wish our city leaders would get more involved in the communities. Let’s have sit-downs. Let’s listen to the needs of the people who live in these communities that are greatly impacted and affected by this type of gun violence,” she said.

According to News4JAX records, this shooting marks the 100th murder by gun violence in Jacksonville.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re encouraged to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.