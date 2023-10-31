MOSH offers free admission for kids in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is offering free admission to kids throughout the month of November.

As part of Visit Jacksonville’s Kids Free November initiative, up to five children, ages 3-12, can enter the museum for free with the purchase of one adult admission.

Guests participating in this promotion will be able to enjoy all of the museum, including the latest traveling exhibition Animation Academy, the Florida Naturalist Center, and the museum’s permanent collection.

This offer does not include daily shows, special programming, or events.

Details

Where: Museum of Science & History (MOSH) | 1025 Museum Cir | Jacksonville, FL 32207

When: Nov. 1 - 30, 2023

Cost: Up to five children, aged 3-12, can enter for free per paying adult. No coupon is necessary.

Read the full list of local museums and attractions participating in Kids Free November here