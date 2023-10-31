FREE family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the ninth year in a row, Visit Jacksonville has partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions.

During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission and specials for up to five children under the age of 12 with each general adult admission purchased.

The offer is valid from Nov. 1 - Nov. 30, 2023.

MORE: MOSH offers free admission for kids in November

“Traditionally, the last few months of the year are time for families to enjoy each other’s company,” says Katie Mitura, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Jacksonville. “Kids Free November is the perfect opportunity for families of all sizes to visit Jacksonville to make memories while also taking advantage of admission or tickets specials. It’s the chance to save money and do more at many of our local favorites and must-sees.”

Specific deals for the month-long promotion vary by location at more than a dozen local attractions and museums:

In addition to being Kids Free November, there will be special events free to the public on select dates, Visit Jacksonville said.

For more information about Kids Free November, click here.