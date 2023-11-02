Naval petty officer accused of sending explicit photos to what he thought was 14-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Naval Petty Officer was arrested last week in Nassau County and accused of wanting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl from an online chatroom.

Investigators from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said over the course of four days Diego Alva, 32, sent explicit photos to undercover agents who were posing as children.

Alva was living at NAS Jacksonville and now is being held in Duval County Jail after being charged with use of computer to solicit lure children, transmission of material harmful to minors by electronic means, and misuse of a two-way communications device. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

This was part of Operation Keystroke back in August 2022.

“I am thankful we are able to dedicate an investigator to be a part of the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force who is actively looking into these cases involving child exploitation and assisting in prosecuting those who would harm our children,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “We will continue our efforts to make sure these evil individuals who prey on children are locked up for as long as possible.”

So far, 11 men have been arrested.

Sheriff Leeper wants to remind Nassau County residents that they can report any information about human trafficking or child sexual abuse by calling the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 548-4009, or you can report it to Federal law enforcement at 1-866-347-2423 or remain anonymous by reporting the information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.