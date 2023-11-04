DOJ concludes viral arrest of Le’Keian Woods did not violate civil rights laws: JSO

In this image taken from Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office body camera video, a Jacksonville police officer elbows suspect Le'Keian Woods as he is pinned to the ground by fellow officers during Woods' arrest, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Fla. A Florida sheriff released the body camera video Monday, Oct. 2, that he says shows his officers were justified when they repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed Woods, a drug suspect, who gave chase after being pulled over with two others during a traffic stop. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has concluded its review of the case involving Le’Keian Woods after attorneys for the 24-year-old asked the federal agency to get involved.

According to a letter sent to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the DOJ said Woods’ arrest and the use of force was not a “prosecutable violation of federal criminal civil rights law.”

Woods’ attorneys claimed JSO officers used excessive force when taking him into custody back in September. Video of his arrest went viral and some said it was an example of police brutality.

His eyes were swollen shut in his mugshot after he was booked into jail and accused of armed drug trafficking and resisting arrest.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the officers in the arrest acted appropriately.

In September, Woods was arrested after running from police following a traffic stop.

His arrest was caught on video and sparked outrage online after cell phone video showed him being hit several times and left with a bloody face.

That caused JSO to conduct an investigation.

In early October, Woods’ attorneys issued a letter to the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.

DOJ responded later that month and said it would review Woods’ arrest and take appropriate action if it was a criminal civil rights offense.

“Earlier this week, false and misleading statements stating that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was actively being investigated by the Department of Justice were circulated,” JSO said in a news release on Friday. “Today, JSO received the attached letter from DOJ conclusively stating that JSO is not being investigated by DOJ. Moreover, this communication indicates that, after review of the facts and circumstances of Le’keian I. Woods arrest, DOJ has concluded that the officers’ use of force does not constitute a prosecutable violation of federal criminal civil rights law.”

News4Jax reached out to Woods’ attorney on this matter and they responded with a statement.

“While it is unfortunate that the DOJ’s Special Litigation Section has chosen to close its review so quickly despite the clear evidence before them, it is not surprising. At the end of the day, that’s why we have the civil courts where a jury will ultimately decide justice,” attorney Harry Daniels wrote.

Daniels said Woods had serious injuries following his arrest including a closed head injury and ruptured kidney.

Woods remains locked up in the Leon County jail for violating probation.