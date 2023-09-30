JSO investigating claims of police brutality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating claims of police brutality. There is a viral video that shows the arrest of Le’Keian Woods. The video shows Woods on the ground, handcuffed and then kicked. The video does not show what led up to the incident.

Sheriff T.K. Waters released this statement. “Yesterday, JSO officers were involved in an incident near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue in which force was used taking a subject into custody. The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously. As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy. Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”

Woods is scheduled for a bond hearing on Saturday afternoon. He is charged with armed trafficking in Methamphetamine, armed traffic in cocaine, armed possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence, altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. He is also charged with two counts of violating probation and there is a hold from Leon County. Woods previously faced a second-degree murder charge in an attempted robbery during a drug deal in a Tallahassee apartment complex where his roommate was shot to death.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee released a statement on the incident. It says, “It is disturbed and outraged over the JSO Gang Unit’s brutalization of 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods. We are demanding all officers involved in this beating are held accountable. We are calling for the immediate disbandment of the failed JSO gang unit. We are demanding the implementation of a public safety committee which would give the community a seat at the table to review public safety policies that impact our community. Our love and solidarity goes out to 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods and his family. We stand ready to assist in any way possible in their pursuit of Justice.”

News4Jax is scheduled to interview the family of Woods on Saturday afternoon. We have also requested the arrest and booking report along with body camera footage of the arrest.