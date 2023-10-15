Le’Keian Woods’ mother pressing for justice as son questions how officers seen in viral arrest video are still working

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Le’Keian Woods held another protest Sunday to demand justice be served for Le’Keian Woods, who was seen in a viral video of a forceful arrest by Jacksonville sheriff officers.

Wood’s attorneys, who characterized the arrest as unnecessarily violent, sent a letter to the Department of Justice demanding that the agency investigate the arrest and other issues at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the JSO Gang Unit suspected Woods and others were involved in a possible drug deal. Woods jumped out of the front passenger seat and ran through an apartment complex after officers pulled the pick-up truck he was riding in over.

That led to a chase that caused Woods to be tased twice by an officer.

Wood’s mother, Natassia Woods, said she is waiting to receive a court date in Tallahassee so she can bring her son back home and keep his story relevant.

“I don’t want people to think I forgot. I’m his mother. It’s my only child,” she said.

Woods was also charged with two counts of violating probation and taken to a jail in Leon County in connection to a 2018 homicide. He previously faced a second-degree murder charge in an attempted robbery during a drug deal in a Tallahassee apartment complex where his roommate was shot to death.

According to an arrest report, one detective hit Woods five times in the face and once in the ribs. Another kneed him four times in the ribs and face, JSO said.

Woods’ face was left bloodied and his mug shot showed him with two swollen black eyes.

“He’s real sad. He doesn’t understand how this happened, and how they’re able to still be able to work and still be able to clock out on the job and they beat him so badly,” she said.

Natassia said her son can barely see, his vision is still blurry, and he‘s still taking antibiotics for the ruptured kidney.

“He doesn’t have feelings in his hands and his body is still really sore,” she told News4JAX.

She said her biggest concern is making sure Woods received proper care for his injuries. Mostly, Natassia is thankful for the community’s support.

“I’ve been getting a lot of people reaching out and sending their blessing and prayers,” she said. “I know my son is coming home.”