Florida gas prices drop to new 2023 low: AAA

A customer pumps gas at a Chevron station in Columbus, Miss., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices have plummeted to their lowest levels of the year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The state average as of Sunday was $3.17 per gallon which is five cents less than the previous low back in March.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

“The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins continued. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

Florida’s state average declined 12 cents per gallon last week. It’s down 68 cents from this year’s high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel on Friday. That’s $5 per barrel (6%) less than the week before. Gasoline futures also declined 11 cents, for a combined discount of 17 cents per gallon through two weeks.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Tallahassee ($3.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Orlando ($3.07)

Ways to Save on Gasoline