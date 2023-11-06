Woman, 26, awaiting DUI manslaughter trial in St. Johns County arrested in Clay County, accused of resisting arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman who was accused of DUI manslaughter following a deadly crash in St. Johns County earlier this year was arrested last month and accused of resisting arrest.

Kelsey Herrin, 26, was involved in a crash near the Johns Creek subdivision in March that left the driver of a red Ford Focus dead.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Herrin was driving a Dodge Ram truck when she crashed into two cars on St. Johns Parkway near Avery Garden Place. Deputies said while conducting the initial crash investigation Herrin had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.

She later told investigators she “had like two, okay, maybe three or four drinks,” that included “those mimosa things.”

When Herrin was told the person driving one of the other cars had died in the crash, an investigator said she began to scream “no, no, no, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life.” The investigator then asked Herrin why she said this and she said “because I murdered someone!” according to the arrest report.

A blood test revealed that Herrin had a .198 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and also had active cocaine in her system, according to deputies.

Herrin was out of jail on pretrial release from the DUI case and was rearrested this weekend for violating the conditions of her release following the arrest in Clay County.

According to her arrest report, Herrin was involved in some sort of fight at a home in Orange Park on Oct. 18 and later cussed and lunged at a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was investigating. She was accused of resisting without violence.

The arrest from last month led to her bond being revoked and she was booked back into St. Johns County jail.

She is due back in a St. Johns County courtroom on Nov. 29 to face the DUI manslaughter charge.