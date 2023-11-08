Ultimate Guide: Veterans Day parades to be held in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world will honor those who have fought for our country’s freedoms in multiple Veterans Day parades on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The patriotic presentations will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units, and more to show their appreciation for our retired and active-duty service members.

Florida and Georgia are planning on showing honor and gratitude with multiple events around the area.

Below are the parades families can attend on Saturday.

Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade (Duval County)

The 2023 Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade steps off at 11:01 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville. More info

The 2023 parade route will begin on Gator Bowl Boulevard behind Daily’s Place and continue west to Bay Street. The route will then continue on Bay Street. heading west and end right before the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

Feel free to bring some chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks for the event.

Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade Route (News4JAX)

Road Closures, according to the City of Jacksonville:

6:00 a.m.- Talleyrand Ave. closed from Gator Bowl Blvd. to Duval St.

6:00 a.m.- Bryan St. closed from Adams St. to Duval St.

8:30 a.m.- Gator Bowl Blvd. eastbound closed from A. Philip Randolph Blvd. to Talleyrand Ave.

10:30 a.m.- Main Street Bridge and Acosta Bridge closed

10:30 a.m.- Lee St. closed at Water St. to Forsyth St.

11:01 a.m.- The parade begins with hold and release at all intersections on Bay St. westbound to the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center for the remainder of the parade, until approximately 2:00 p.m.

All road closures will end at 3 p.m. or as soon as the end of the parade exits the closure, whichever comes first.

Veterans Day at Camp Blanding Museum event (Clay County)

Join Clay County officials in honoring our veterans at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Camp Blanding Museum.

“A commemorative ceremony will happen on the museum steps at 11:00 a.m.,” according to the website. “We invite you to stay for lunch which will be sold at WWII prices until 2:00 p.m.”

Free limited edition T-shirts will be given out to the first 100 veterans! More info

Veterans Day at Camp Blanding Museum (News4JAX)

Kingsland Veterans Day Parade (Camden County)

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Southeast Georgia runs from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and is followed by a ceremony at Kingsland Veterans Memorial Park. Click here for more information.

“When each Veterans Day rolls around, then it’s time again for the annual Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Kingsland,” Explore Georgia said. “Sponsored by the VFW Post #8385, the parade honors veterans of wartime and peacetime and is a moving tribute to the heroes of our time. Following the 10 a.m. parade there will be a ceremony at the Kingsland Veterans Memorial Park starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact VFW Post #8385 at 912-729-7933.”

Kingsland Veterans Day Parade (Explore Georgia) (News4JAX)

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, which is still celebrated in other countries along with Remembrance Day, marking the end of World War I. Major hostilities in the war formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the eleventh month in 1918. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 and is observed annually on Nov. 11 as a federal holiday in the United States.

If your community is having a parade, let us know and we’ll add it to our list! Email cluter@wjxt.com.