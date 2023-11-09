FDOT proposes $8.2M intersection improvement plan to address St. Augustine congestion near Bridge of Lions

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation met with St. Augustine residents to give them the chance to learn more about an $8.2 million proposal to improve a busy section of a downtown roadway.

The proposed improvement would rework the traffic flow in front of the Bridge of Lions on State Road A1A where it intersects with King Street and Cathedral Place.

FDOT said the changes would help reduce travel time in the area, making it safer and more efficient.

Michael Cumpton explained why he liked the proposed configuration.

“By looping these turn lanes, you have more room for storage cars,” Cumpton said. “You’re going to have two cycle lights which means the red and green will cycle faster, which means you will move traffic through and you won’t be sitting there.”

FDOT said this proposed intersection improvement plan decreases travel time for all cars moving through the intersection by 60%. It’s also supposed to eliminate long lines formed after the bridge’s opening cycles.

Some residents voiced concerns that FDOT’s plans are unnecessary and will not help at all.

Anthony Orsini said he does not agree with the curved roads in the new design.

“I am totally against this project. I think this improvement is a disaster. I’m a professional engineer. I’ve worked in transportation all of my life,” Orsini said.

“I think this is not particularly the design for St. Augustine. There is no crosswalk for pedestrians besides right in front of A1A,” someone expressed during public comment.

Other commenters voiced concerns about the improvements impeding the view of the historic city.

“That’s what is unique,” Charles said about St. Augustine. “Anywhere else in Florida you go to a coastal community, you see the roads, the modern walk, you don’t have that feel of the old town.”

If the project moves forward, it will start in fiscal year 2027 or 2028.

FDOT said people have until Nov. 18 to submit comments on the project. You can visit nflroads.com/virtualmeetings to submit.

View FDOT’s proposed plans below: