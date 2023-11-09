Third arrest made in connection with 2019 murder of Arlington 19-year-old pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office confirmed a third arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old and her baby in 2019 in Jacksonville.

Nathan George, 34, is being charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of Iyana McGraw and her baby Milan.

George was serving an 8-month sentence for trespassing on a construction site since March. In October, while in prison, he was served an arrest warrant for McGraw’s case and was released to the Duval County jail Monday.

In 2019, McGraw was shot when bullets fired into an apartment. McGraw was only three days away from giving birth.

Investigators said the shooting was in retaliation to a previous shooting that morning, involving McGraw’s boyfriend and George Prince.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office first arrested Gerod Fields and Prince in connection with this case.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed with News4JAX on Thursday that they have enough evidence to identify George as a shooter in this case.

In June, Prince was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and Fields was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Days after the shooting happened, the family told News4JAX there was more to this story but they couldn’t share then.

News4JAX asked Gloria McGraw, Iyana’s aunt if they ever heard the name Nathan George.

“I never heard the name Nathan George until people started talking, and people started inboxing me and giving me the information as to what really happened during the time of them investigating the case,” McGraw said.

During Prince’s trial, his defense attorney questioned if the shell casings were all from the same person, possibly shedding doubt on whether the bullet from the gun Prince used was the one that led to the death of McGraw and her baby.

Fields pleaded guilty, and court documents show in his plea agreement from October 2022, he understood he may testify in the potential case of State v. Nathan George.

From 2009 to 2018, George was in prison for burglary.

There are two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession by a felon.

Gloria McGraw said they’ve been waiting patiently for this third arrest.

“We knew the entire time that it was another trigger man. And we knew the name, however, after I guess the police had to do a thorough investigation. They saw they were able to actually arrest him,” McGraw said.

She says her family is thankful justice has been served, and they pray George gets the maximum sentence. She also mentioned how the families of these men can still go to prison and visit them, whereas her family goes to the grave site to see Iyana and Milan.