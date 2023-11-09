Wrong-way driver charged in death of Creekside grad Trenton Stewart after fatal crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The driver accused of killing an 18-year-old Creekside High School grad in a wrong-way head-on crash in May has been charged with vehicular homicide, jail records show.

Ariel Monteagudo was arrested Monday and is being held on $750,000 bond.

The crash just after 1 a.m. on May 9 happened when Trenton Stewart was back in town after his freshman year playing defensive lineman for Stetson University.

Police said Stewart was driving east on Old St. Augustine Road when Monteagudo, who was going the wrong way, slammed his Mercedes head-on into Stewart’s Trailblazer. The arrest report said Monteagudo was speeding.

Booking photo of Ariel Monteagudo (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The impact flipped the Trailblazer, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue had to cut the roof off to get Stewart out. He died at the hospital. Monteagudo suffered critical injuries.

RELATED: ‘Most incredible kid’: Friends, family remember Creekside grad Trenton Stewart after fatal crash

Stewart’s mother, Mandi Stewart, told News4JAX just after the crash that her son was just 2 miles away from home when he was killed.

As word of his tragic death spread, Stewart was remembered as a disciplined and determined natural leader with a promising life in front of him. He was majoring in cybersecurity and made the Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll after his freshman season.

“Trenton, first and foremost, was the absolute most incredible kid you could ever imagine,” Mandi Stewart said.

Trenton’s parents gave out a scholarship a couple of months ago to a student at Stetson University, and that day, the team ran out onto the field carrying Trenton’s jersey -- an emotional tribute that touched his mother’s heart.

Stetson players carry Trenton Stewart's jersey onto the field in tribute to player killed in wrong-way crash. (Photo provided)

She said he lived for football.

Stetson football head coach Brian Young released a statement after Trenton’s death saying:

“On behalf of the entire Stetson Football family, today is truly a sad day. We have lost a young man who exemplified what it means to be a Stetson Hatter. Our hearts go out to his teammates, family and the entire Stetson Community. We have lost a brother, teammate and a friend.”