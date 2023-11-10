‘We won’t have Christmas with my mom’: Family of 67-year-old woman killed by 2 hit-and-run drivers pleads for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a mother who was struck and killed in Jacksonville by two different vehicles — and both drove away — is pleading for answers.

The family has identified the hit-and-run victim as Analida Smith, 67.

Smith was hit and killed Wednesday night on Avenue B, two blocks south of Edgewood Avenue.

“It’s been hard. I haven’t really grasped the concept of my mom being gone yet, but it’s been hard,” Smith’s daughter, Connie Blue, said.

Smith’s family said what they miss the most about her is her free spirit. So, to remember her, they’ve placed a cross and flowers as a memorial to her where the incident happened.

Memorial for hit-and-run victim Analida Smith. (WJXT)

“To hit somebody and keep going and to know that you hit them and just kept going, you know it hurts because my grandma, you know, was so kind,” Ashia Mayeux, Smith’s granddaughter, said.

Investigators are looking for the dark-colored SUV and a white Chevrolet sedan they believe struck Smith.

Detectives were back out Friday looking for more evidence.

According to our News4JAX records, there have been 10 hit-and-run fatalities this year in Duval County with arrests in two cases. With another one of those fatal hit-and-runs happening on this same street earlier this year.

Smith’s death also marks the 160th traffic death in the county this year, a mark the Florida Department of Transportation wishes wasn’t reached.

“We take it incredibly seriously. We have to get to zero deaths and serious injuries on the roadway,” FDOT Publix Information Officer Hampton Ray said. “That goes down to following the speed limit, make sure you’re crossing within crosswalks some of the basic safety items like wearing light-colored clothing when it’s dark.”

Smith’s family said remembering Smith is something they’ll be doing a lot of this holiday season.

“You’ll be having Thanksgiving with your family. We won’t. We’ll be planning a funeral for my mom. We won’t have Christmas with my mom. We won’t have New Year’s with my mom,” Blue said.

The family is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to let the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office know so they can get closure for the holiday, a time of year Smith loved.

The family said they do plan to add more to their memorial located south of Edgewood Avenue so everyone in the area will always remember her.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s crash or any vehicle involved is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS, and you might be eligible to receive a cash reward.