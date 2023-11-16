‘My family and I want closure’: Seven years later, mother makes plea to community in her son’s unsolved murder

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Johns County mother is pleading for information as her son’s and his friend’s unsolved murders mark seven years on Thursday.

The remains of Annette Durden’s son, 27-year-old Charles Durden and his friend 26-year-old Staffon Larry were both found inside an SUV in November 2016 at the intersection of Spring Street and Fred Waters Way in St. Augustine. Investigators said the car was set on fire after both men were shot to death.

Durden said seven years ago, she was visited by a St. Johns County deputy who asked her a question that she never forgot.

“Can you identify your child? And I said, ‘Yes.’ The way I identified my child’s body with skeleton bones with an MK watch on it. He always wore that watch and a ring. I knew that was his ring. That’s how I identified my baby’s body,” Durden said.

Charles Durden’s family said they learned early in the investigation that he and Larry were both shot in the back of the head execution style, and they believe the shooter was sitting in the back seat of the car.

The last update the family received on the case was five years ago, but the family hasn’t given up hope with Durden giving this plea:

“Please come forward. My family and I want closure. We want justice. And I’m sure Staffon’s mom wants the same thing,” she said.

The shooter was never caught and Durden’s family believes someone has credible information that could help investigators make an arrest.

“I don’t know if they are afraid to come forward or what, but every year, myself, my sister, and my brother-in-law who are standing beside me do this every year,” Durden said. “We ask the public for somebody, anybody that knows anything, even if it is the littlest information to break this case.”

Durden’s family will hold a community memorial walk on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the same intersection where her son and his friend were found murdered.