Police find man fatally shot on West 24th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Friday after being shot multiple times on West 24th Street.

Police were called shortly around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue was also called but the man died on the scene.

JSO is working to identify the man. They are also talking with people in the neighborhood to see if there were any witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.