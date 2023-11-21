Parents of DCPS students are encouraged to complete this 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families can now complete the 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey, Duval County Public Schools announced.

This survey – which takes five minutes to complete – can generate thousands of dollars in federal funding for the purchase of education-related materials, textbooks, and additional staff.

All parents who have children enrolled in Duval County Public Schools are encouraged to complete the survey.

What is the Federal Impact Aid Survey?

The survey is a brief form used by the federal government to determine whether a family is federally connected.

A parent/guardian is federally connected if:

They live in federally-supported housing

They work on federal property (civilians or contractors)

They are active-duty

They are an active full-time member of a foreign military

The federal government collects this data from school districts and reimburses the district based on lost revenue from federally-connected properties.

Why is this important?

The district can receive federal funds based on the number of federally connected students enrolled in our schools. Because Duval is home to about 12,000 families who are federally connected to the government in some way, we encourage all families to complete the online survey every year.

Unsure if your family is federally connected?

Still, complete the survey. It will help determine your student’s status.

How do I complete the survey?

account. The survey can be accessed through your parent FOCUS account.

If you do not have a linked parent account, click here to complete the survey: https://forms.office.com/r/ewxLt91MB0

The survey will be open through Dec. 20.