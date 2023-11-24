‘On your mark, get set, go!’: Runners put their best turkey forward & hit the pavement for annual trot

Runners participate in annual Tony's Turkey Trot and Petes-giving in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Runners and chuggers alike gathered to continue decades of tradition at the Beaches Town Center Thanksgiving morning for the Tony’s Turkey Trot and Petes-giving.

The decades-old tradition was started to bring people together for Thanksgiving and has lasted nearly 40 years.

Stacie and Paisle said they participated to honor a family member with brain cancer.

“It’s a good way to start your Thanksgiving then go home and stuff yourself,” Joe McFarland said.

After the one race is finished there is another race to Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach, where hundreds dress up as what they’ll later eat for what’s known as Petes-giving.

Kaitlin and Brody had a “fantastic time” at the trot.

“Ran through the finish line, got our medals now we’re going home to eat turkey,” they said.

“We love to be festive! It sounded pretty fun so we sent out to email to everybody and we don’t do anything hallway in this family,” said first-time participants, Rhiannon and Jan.