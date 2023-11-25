Man taken to a hospital after being shot in the neck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Herlong Road.

Police said a man was sitting in a car when he was approached and shot. The man was shot one time in the neck. That man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information other to say the shooter left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.