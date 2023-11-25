64º
Join Insider

Local News

Man taken to a hospital after being shot in the neck

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville
Shooting at Herlong Rd and Normandy Blvd. (Jason Mealey, WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Herlong Road.

Police said a man was sitting in a car when he was approached and shot. The man was shot one time in the neck. That man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information other to say the shooter left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.