Jacksonville man accused of manslaughter, drug trafficking charges following fentanyl overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was arrested and accused on 16 charges, including manslaughter, following an investigation that started with a fentanyl overdose death earlier this year, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Tuesday said that Robert Graham, 44, was arrested last week and accused of armed trafficking of fentanyl, armed trafficking of methamphetamine and five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

JSO said its investigation started in July following a fatal, accidental overdose of an unidentified victim. Waters said when JSO responded to the scene of the overdose, officers found a variety of drugs including opioids, and fentanyl.

“Investigators commenced a long-term undercover investigation to identify the source of the fatal drug supply,” Waters said. “Detectives soon developed Graham as a primary suspect. Undercover detectives forged a relationship with Graham and made multiple drug transit transactions with him.”

Waters said investigators also learned that Graham had multiple guns, drugs and an outstanding warrant.

When he was arrested, JSO found three handguns, one shotgun, one rifle, 368 grams of methamphetamine, which is 26 times the trafficking level, nine grams of cocaine, nine grams of fentanyl, 30 oxycontin oxycodone pills and $3,410 in cash in Graham’s vehicle, Waters said. The guns that were seized are being forensically examined to determine if they were associated with incidents of violent crime, Waters said.

Graham is now being held on a $2.7 million bond.

About 20 states have so-called “drug-induced homicide” laws, which allow prosecutors to press murder or manslaughter charges against anyone who supplies or exposes a person to drugs causing a fatal overdose. The laws are intended to target drug dealers.

“Those who profit off the pain of those in our communities struggling with addiction will be held accountable. One overdose death in our communities is one death too many,” Waters said. “These deaths are preventable, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who supply these lethal poisons to vulnerable members of our community. And let me tell you, if you’re selling drugs, selling opioids and fentanyl in our community, now’s the time to stop because we’re coming, we’re going to keep coming.”