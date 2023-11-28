52º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

NTSB report on plane crash in Alachua County indicates ‘erratic 360 turns’ & ‘numerous climbs & descents’

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: plane crash, Alachua County, NTSB, pilot killed
Alachua County Sheriff's Office sign (Photo: Alachua County Sheriff/Facebook)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The National Transportation Safety Board released its report on a plane crash two weeks ago that killed the pilot of a small plane. It indicates several factors in the Alachua County crash.

The report points to weather as an issue before takeoff from Orlando, but conditions cleared enough for the pilot to takeoff. His destination was Keystone Heights.

Flight track data shows the plane performed several “erratic 360-degree turns” as well as “numerous climbs and descents.” The plane lost radar contact and descended at a rate exceeding 5,000 feet per minute.

The pilot radioed “mayday” during the flight and said he was “lost in weather.” The pilot also reported multiple times he was having issues with his instruments, he “mistakenly flew into weather, that “it’s completely white” and he could not see anything outside.

The plane crashed on November 14 in a wooded area of Paynes Prairie State Park, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The plane was a Piper PA-28-180 no series. The pilot has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email