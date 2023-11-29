City council approves $1.8M to purchase controversial liquor store property in Brentwood

Brentwood residents continue to push back against liquor store opening near middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council approved the purchase of a liquor store that faced backlash from some living in the Brentwood community.

The store sits on Golfair Boulevard near a charter school and the new morgue being built by the city. The sale will be made with $1.8 million from the city’s general fund.

Neighbors who were opposed to the liquor store want a community center built there instead.

On Tuesday, the council finance committee gave the over-million dollar price tag approval and on Tuesday the board approved the purchase.