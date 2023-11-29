Military Financial Wellness Summit: Free program to offer assistance to members of military, veterans & families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A free event in Jacksonville is helping military members, veterans, and their families enhance their financial knowledge and well-being.

The Military Financial Wellness Summit is being held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (300 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202).

The event will be filled with valuable insights and practical tips.

Registration is free and those interested should do so by Nov. 30. If you didn’t pre-register, walk-ins will be welcomed.

“At the summit, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with fellow military members and experts in the field of finance,” the event said. “Our esteemed speakers will cover a wide range of topics including budgeting, investing, debt management, and retirement planning. Gain the tools and knowledge necessary to take control of your financial future.”

Local attorneys will also be available to provide free brief counsel and advice for your legal needs.