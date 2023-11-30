Farm Share to host food distribution in Spring Glen Saturday

Farm Share hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway to help Jacksonville families before the holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be hosting a food distribution event in the Spring Glen neighborhood on Saturday.

The state’s largest food bank will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to food-insecure residents in the Jacksonville area.

These distributions are drive-thru only to help ensure the safety of all parties, the organization noted.

Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Event details

What: The House of Prayer Free Food Distribution

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 2214 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216

To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.