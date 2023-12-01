Foul play suspected in death of man found in apartment on Merrill Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police suspect foul play in the death of a man found in an apartment Thursday on Merrill Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, someone went to check on the man in his 50s when he was found dead around 2:15 p.m.

JSO did not provide a cause of death but said there is evidence that leaves them to determine his death as “suspicious.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help in this case, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.