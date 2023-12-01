JSO officer driving with emergency sirens crashed into vehicle at Westside intersection in Saturday accident: Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville sheriff’s officer involved in a Saturday crash that sent the officer and a woman to the hospital ran through a red light before colliding with the woman’s vehicle, according to a crash report obtained by News4JAX.

The report said the officer was driving about 40 mph with the cruiser’s lights and sirens turned on when he went through the San Juan Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard intersection.

The light was red at the time. The woman was driving around 40 mph as well but proceeded to drive through the green light when the officer collided with her vehicle.

The report said the officer did not yield to the traffic light.

The officer and the woman were taken to the hospital with one suffering serious injuries.

The woman’s aunt told News4JAX that her niece was visiting Jacksonville for the holidays and is trying to recover.