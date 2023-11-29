Family of woman involved in crash with JSO officer in Fairfax says she’s recovering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is recovering after she was involved in a crash with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Saturday night in the Fairfax neighborhood.

The woman’s aunt La’Tina Willis said her neice was visiting from out of state for the holidays but did not want her name or photo made public at this time.

The crash happened at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before midnight, but photos show a car on a sidewalk where black markings are on a crosswalk signal pole and a JSO cruiser against a tree.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, two people were taken to a hospital — one of them in serious condition.

Willis said the woman is mentally and physically not okay.

“I remember the first time I saw it, she went through being angry. And then all I could do was just hold her but she just crumble right in my arms,” she said. “physically. She’s going through there you know the younger you are the bounce back quicker but I know that her neck she has something in her eye from all the glass.”

JSO confirmed an officer was taken to the hospital but could not confirm the officer’s condition.

“I would like the officer to know that. You know, we hope that he is recovering well. It’s never an easy thing to go through an accident regardless of whether it’s a civilian or an officer,” Willis said.

No details were provided in what caused the crash but News4JAX has requested a crash report.