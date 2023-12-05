Football fans excited for Monday night showdown between Jags and Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars played a Monday Night Football game was in 2011... that was 12 years ago.

So, it’s only right that eager fans -- from near and far -- packed EverBank Stadium to catch the live-action game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jags fans like Shalana Presley and Troy Washington said it’s been a long time coming.

“We have a lot to prove,” Presley said.

“First Monday Night Football game in 12 years, that’s crazy. So, Lawrence, he’s going to show out tonight. That’s what think,” Washington said.

Bengal fans even flew into town to watch the showdown and represent.

“It’s a shoo-in. We’re the best,” Jim Hubbard said.

Mayor Donna Deegan even came to enjoy the game.

“I think it is amazing the last time we had Monday Night football I think I was over there on the desk and didn’t get a chance to come over,” Deegan said.