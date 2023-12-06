Gov. DeSantis puts aside $1M in state money for possible legal battle over FSU’s football playoff snub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – College football and politics collided this week following the perceived snub of Florida State’s football team.

Despite an undefeated season and an ACC conference championship, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoffs by the selection committee, a move that has put the selection process in the crosshairs.

Florida’s U.S. Sen. Rick Scott waded into the controversy along with other politicians, and now Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to put state money behind FSU’s grievance.

While touting spending plans in the next budget proposal on Tuesday, DeSantis also announced plans for the state to earmark $1 million to fight a legal battle regarding FSU being excluded from the College Football Playoffs.

“Now, I don’t know what all goes into that decision-making. I know a lot of people have been disappointed,” DeSantis said. “What we decided to do is set aside a million dollars for any litigation expenses that may come from this very poor decision from these College Football Playoffs.”

DeSantis said the Seminoles “earned a spot” in the playoff but were excluded in a “very, very controversial ruling.”

Earlier this week Scott sent a letter to College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan following what he called a “shocking decision.”

In the letter, Scott demanded “total transparency” from the committee on how the decision was reached and what factors might have been at play.

Florida State was bumped to the Orange Bowl, where it will face two-time defending national champion Georgia. Texas and Alabama made the final four despite both teams having one loss each.