$14,500 reward offered for information related to unsolved St. Augustine double homicide

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida and the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program are offering a $14,500 reward for information related to the double homicide in West St. Augustine.

St. Johns County deputies are investigating after two men in their 20s were shot and killed last month near an elementary school, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims were identified as Tre Devon Lyons, 22, pictured above on the left, and Cody James Bennett, 21, pictured above on the right, both of St. Augustine.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 on North Orange Street near Webster Elementary School. When they arrived they found a vehicle, which had crashed into a fence, with two men inside who had died from apparent gunshot injuries.

The SJCSO said no arrests have been made and no suspects have been located. They said this was an isolated incident.

Court records show Bennett was set to be sentenced on Dec. 6 after pleading guilty to selling meth to an undercover officer in December of 2021. In October, he had pleaded no contest to an accusation of shooting at someone during a confrontation.

Lyons, was described by family members as a loving son, grandson, and friend, who leaves behind three children. They didn’t want to go on camera because they were afraid of the killer or killers still on the loose.

They also said they didn’t know the details behind the shooting or about Bennett’s upcoming sentencing date.

Ten people submitted character letters for Bennett ahead of his sentencing hearing, painting a picture of a young man born to a teen mom with an absent father who had potential for a business career. His attorney told the court last month Bennett was enrolled in school for HVAC certification.

There is a reward of up to $14,500 if you have information related to this investigation, please notify SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You can also download the smartphone app, P3TIPS.